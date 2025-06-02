Young Adult Transported to Hospital After Deputy Talks Them Off Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at 5:32 p.m., police from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge for the reported subject sitting on the barrier.

Additional police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to stage in the area.

A Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy quickly arrived in under 2 minutes from dispatch to report the subject was sitting on the ledge of the bridge and got out of their patrol car to talk to them.

The deputy talked to the victim for over 2 minutes and successfully talked them down from the edge of the bridge. The victim was placed them into custody where they were then transported to an area hospital under an emergency petition (EP). Members of the the Calvert County Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) also responded to assist.

The bridge remained closed while the victims vehicle was removed from the lane of travel.

The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis having the potential to harm themselves or others to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the need for immediate treatment.

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line.

Help is available – Speak with someone today by calling 988

Calvert MCT Team is available 24/7 – Calvert Crisis Response at 1-877-467-5628

Prince Frederick – 410-535-5400

Chesapeake Beach – 410-286-0547

Barstow – 410-535-3079

Lusby – 410-394-0681