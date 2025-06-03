Lusby Woman Charged with Theft, Trespassing, False Identification, and Drug Possession in Calvert County

Gina Patricia Kennedy, 36, of Lusby, has been formally charged with five misdemeanor offenses following her arrest on May 20, 2025, by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records and a statement of probable cause filed in District Court for Calvert County, Kennedy is accused of committing two separate thefts from local grocery stores, trespassing on private property, providing a false identity to law enforcement, and possessing a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis.

Deputy Campbell responded to Weis Markets at 750 Prince Frederick Boulevard at approximately 1:58 p.m. on May 20, 2025, after store personnel reported a theft. A Loss Prevention Employee advised that Kennedy had entered the store the previous afternoon around 2:20 p.m. and was observed placing various items into her cart. Surveillance footage showed Kennedy scanning only some of the items at the self-checkout and exiting the store with unscanned merchandise totaling $403.52. Items allegedly stolen included multiple Olay skincare products, body washes, shampoo, and cleaning supplies. The employee further reported that Kennedy had previously been issued a trespass notice for that location on December 6, 2022, and was not permitted on the premises.

Deputies located Kennedy’s vehicle, a black 2021 Ford Escape with Maryland temporary registration, in the rear lot of an apartment complex on Dares Beach Road. While conducting a search in the area, Cpl. Kelly reported seeing a woman matching Kennedy’s description pushing a shopping cart full of groceries and cleaning products near Calvert Pines Apartments at on West Dares Beach Road. Kelly confirmed Kennedy’s identity using a booking photo on his laptop and approached her. When asked for her name, Kennedy replied “Brandy.” Cpl. Kelly stated, “Due to knowing her true identity, I knew she was providing a fictitious name.” After he repeated the name “Brandy,” Kennedy confirmed it again and provided the last name “Kennedy.” Upon further questioning and after Deputy Campbell arrived, Kennedy admitted her true identity as Gina Patricia Kennedy.

During this interaction, deputies determined that the shopping cart Kennedy was pushing contained merchandise stolen from the Safeway on West Dares Beach Road. Deputy Campbell questioned Kennedy about the items in her cart, and she initially claimed she had purchased them from Safeway. When asked for a receipt, Kennedy said she did not have one. She later admitted that she had not paid for any of the items. Kennedy was then placed under arrest. When asked if she had anything on her person, she disclosed that she had a cellphone and a Suboxone strip in her bra. A female deputy, Deputy Huy, was called to conduct a search. Deputy Campbell observed Huy remove one Buprenorphine and Naloxone (Suboxone) sublingual film from Kennedy’s bra. The film was in an open Suboxone wrapper but not in a prescription container. Kennedy claimed she had a prescription but could not provide proof. According to Deputy Campbell, “Buprenorphine is a schedule III controlled dangerous substance.”

Later, Deputy Tunnell reviewed the Safeway surveillance footage with store manager Wayne Sutphin, confirming that Kennedy was seen on video leaving the store without purchasing any items. The value of the Safeway merchandise totaled $354.55 and included Hefty and Tide cleaning products as well as various packages of beef steaks. Kennedy was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with two counts of theft between $100 and $1,500, trespassing on private property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, and fraudulent personal identification to avoid prosecution. The events described in the court documents all occurred in Calvert County. Deputy Campbell confirmed that his body-worn camera was active during the investigation.

