Minor Injuries Reported After Accident Involving Tractor in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 11:49 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Hollywood Road and St. Johns Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a tractor.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single tractor off the roadway with the operator being conscious alert and breathing.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and preliminary findings determined the single tractor was travelling on Hollywood road when the tractor suffered a mechanical malfunction, resulting in the tractor travelling off the roadway and into a ditch, ejecting the operator.

The operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

