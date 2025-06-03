Former St. Mary’s County EMS Chief Convicted of Fentanyl Possession in Calvert County

On June 2, 2025, Thomas Patrick Raley, 40, of Leonardtown, was convicted of possession of fentanyl and theft under $100 in Calvert County District Court. Raley received a sentence of 1 year incarceration, suspended down to 90 days, followed by 3 years of supervised probation.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 13, 2024. On that date, Raley was working as a paid paramedic at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department. Raley removed fentanyl from 3 vials intended for patient use and used the drugs for his own purposes.

Raley is facing similar charges in St. Mary’s County, where he is currently incarcerated. He is no longer employed as a paramedic in Calvert County.

Earlier this year, Thomas Patrick Raley accepted a plea deal in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court after facing multiple charges. He entered an Alford plea to second-degree burglary, meaning he does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him. Raley also pled guilty to two counts of rogue and vagabond, as well as seven counts of drug possession involving controlled substances other than cannabis.

The thefts primarily involved controlled substances essential for emergency medical treatments, with the total value of the stolen items amounting to $6,755.59.