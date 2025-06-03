Upcoming June 2025 Events at Historic St. Mary’s City

Historic St. Mary’s City has a full lineup of engaging programs for families, homeschoolers, and history enthusiasts this June.

Homeschool Wednesday Workshops – June 4

Join Historic St. Mary’s City for the final Homeschool Wednesday Workshops of the spring season. These hands-on, history-focused sessions are designed for homeschool families with students of all ages.

Numbers in Navigation (10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Maryland Dove) – Learn the math behind 17th-century navigation by building your own quadrant and testing it along the waterfront. Ages 10 and up.

Don't Bite the Hen That Feeds You (10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Tobacco Plantation) – Explore the world of animal husbandry by feeding heritage breed animals and learning about colonial cooking. Ages 5 and up.

Eastern Woodland Clay-tivity (1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Woodland Indian Hamlet) – Discover traditional pottery techniques with natural materials and experimental archaeology. Ages 8 and up.

Root, Leaf, and STEM (1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Town Center) – Dig into the life cycle of plants through hands-on gardening activities. Ages 5-9.

$10 per student / $8 for members. Additional workshops $7 / $5 for members. Pre Registration required. Register: [email protected]

Teddy Bear Picnic (Pre-K Homeschool Program) – June 6, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bring your favorite stuffed friend and a picnic lunch for a morning of hands-on history at the Historic St. Mary’s City Tobacco Plantation. Meet heritage breed animals, explore historical foodways, and play colonial games. Ages 3-5.

$10 per child / $8 for members. Pre Registration required. Register: [email protected]

Special Dig Experience (Members Only) – June 6, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

HSMC members are invited to join the Fort archaeological team for a special dig experience. Get hands-on with Maryland’s past as you help screen for artifacts.

Free for members. Pre Registration required. Contact [email protected]

Tidewater Archaeology Weekend – June 6-7, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Step into the shoes of an archaeologist and help uncover Maryland’s past. Tour active excavation sites, meet archaeologists, and see how artifacts tell the story of Maryland’s early years.

Included with museum admission. Free for members.

Little Explorers – Nature Scavenger Hunt – June 11, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to explore the natural world through stories, art, music, and outdoor play. Includes full-day admission to the museum’s living history sites. Ages 3-5.

$4 per child / $3 for members.

Maryland Dove Passenger Sails – June 14, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Set sail aboard the Maryland Dove for a sail on the St. Mary’s River. Experience history firsthand and learn about life on a 17th-century trading vessel.

$60 General / $50 Members. Pre Registration required. Register: [email protected]

Lil Pirates I & II – June 17 (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) & June 18 (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Young adventurers can join the crew for a pirate-themed morning of treasure hunts, map reading, and maritime fun. Ages 3-4 (June 17) and 5-7 (June 18).

$10 per child / $8 for members. Pre Registration required. Register: [email protected]

Sail into STEM Workshop – June 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Explore the science and engineering of sailing ships through hands-on experiments and dockside activities. Ages 10-14.

$20 / $15 for members. Pre Registration required. Register: [email protected]

Family Archery Workshop – June 28, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Take aim at history with a family-friendly archery workshop. Learn the basics of this ancient sport and enjoy a morning of active outdoor learning. Ages 10 and up.

$20 / $15 for members. Pre Registration required. Register: [email protected]

Paws and Play (Members Event) – June 28, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Bring your furry friends to the State House lawn for a relaxing dog social. Dogs must be friendly, leashed, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Free for members. Pre Registration required. Contact [email protected]