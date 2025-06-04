Unlicensed Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug and Traffic Charges Following Collision with Sheriff’s Vehicle

William Samuel Parks Jr., 34, of Lexington Park, was arrested on June 2, 2025, and now faces multiple drug and traffic charges after allegedly striking a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and being found in possession of suspected cocaine and related paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Deputy Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in a marked vehicle on Three Notch Road near Rue Purchase Road around 10:10 p.m. when he observed a 2016 Ford C-Max with Maryland registration 1GH3169 being operated by Parks. The deputy reported recognizing Parks from prior encounters and confirmed through the Maryland Vehicle Administration that Parks was driving with a suspended license and had no valid driver’s license.

Deputy Senatore activated emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Taco Bell on MacArthur Boulevard in California, where it allegedly reversed and made contact with the deputy’s patrol vehicle. No damage was reported, but Parks was removed from the driver’s seat and detained.

A search of the vehicle followed a positive alert from K9 Karma, who indicated the presence of controlled dangerous substances. Deputies located a cut plastic straw with suspected cocaine residue in the front cupholder. A further search of Parks reportedly yielded a digital scale with white residue and a ripped black plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine in his pocket. Another bag of suspected drugs was found strapped across his chest.

Deputy Rycyzyn formally charged Parks with the following misdemeanors:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis

Two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

In addition to the drug charges, Parks faces several traffic violations, including:

Driving a motor vehicle on a highway with a suspended license

Driving while suspended for failure to attend court-mandated programs

Driving without a license

Failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision

According to the probable cause statement, Parks has reportedly been stopped four times previously for driving while suspended or unlicensed.

Parks was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,000.

