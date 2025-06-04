Hughesville Woman Accused of Impaired Driving with Minor Charged with Child Neglect

Haley Dantonio, 33, of Hughesville, has been charged in connection with a traffic stop on May 29, 2025, that resulted in allegations of driving while impaired with a minor in the vehicle, according to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court.

Dantonio is charged with seven offenses including one count of neglect of a minor, a misdemeanor under Maryland law. She also faces multiple traffic-related charges:

Driving while so far impaired by drugs and/or alcohol that she could not drive safely Driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance Negligent driving Reckless driving Driving while impaired by drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol while transporting a minor.

According to the charging documents, at approximately 6:41 p.m. on May 25, 2025, a vehicle matching Dantonio’s gray 2012 Honda Civic was reported by an anonymous witness as “driving all over the roadway” southbound on Three Notch Road near Airport View Road. The witness flagged down a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, who later observed the vehicle swerving and nearly striking a curb near Wildewood Boulevard.

Deputy Jeremy Steeber conducted a field sobriety test after Dantonio was pulled over. The tests allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment, including slurred speech, glassy eyes, and an inability to follow standard test instructions. A 5-year-old child, later identified as her own, was found asleep in the backseat at the time of the stop.

Dantonio told deputies she was prescribed Gabapentin for nerve damage and had taken the medication. Although she submitted to a chemical breath test at the sheriff’s office headquarters, the test reportedly showed a result of 0.00. An inventory search of her vehicle revealed a prescription bottle of Gabapentin that had been partially used.

Dantonio was arrested and released the following day on an unsecured personal bond of $1,000.