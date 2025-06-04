Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival is Back! This July 10 to 13, and 17 to 20, 2025

Mark Your Calendars! The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival is back and better than ever!

Held on July 10–13 & July 17–20 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM nightly.

Games and rides for all ages

A wide variety of delicious food options

A chance to win a Blackstone Griddle with accessories

Take a shot at the Treasure Chest with prizes totaling $6,000!

Plus, six FREE bicycles being given away every night to children age 12 and under!

Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled night in support of your local fire department! Don’t miss it – we’ll see you there!