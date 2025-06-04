Fathers Advice Leads to $50,000 Pick 5 Win in Charles County

A Charles County truck driver told Lottery officials that he buys tickets “once in a blue moon,” and when he does, it’s always scratch-offs. This struck us as odd in that he was visiting lottery headquarters to cash a winning Pick 5 ticket. Seeing our confusion, he turned and said, “Meet my father.”

It seems the Waldorf resident was on an errand with his dad when he decided to stop at Foods In, a convenience store and Lottery retailer.

“It had been a while since I played, so I planned to get myself a few scratch-of tickets.” As he was about to exit the car, his dad offered a suggestion – why not get a Pick 5 ticket?

“I had no interest in Pick 5, but he said he had a good feeling about the five numbers in his license plate.” He tells us that he bought the Pick 5 ticket just to humor his father.

It wasn’t until later that evening that our winner came to understand the meaning of “father knows best.” Using dad’s Lottery app, he scanned his ticket and saw a 5 and then a string of zeroes. “The adrenaline really started pumping. I was so excited. One heck of a happy moment.”

The lucky truck driver plans to use his Pick 5 winnings to eliminate debt. The Lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket, Foods In, will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize winning ticket. The Charles County business is located at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf.