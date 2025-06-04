Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Garage Fire in Waldorf

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1:48 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 2300 block of Pinefield Road in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported smoke was coming from the garage of this address with the house being evacuated.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a 1 story single family home with smoke showing. Firefighters made entry and located fire in the garage and extinguished the same in under 15 minutes.

Units operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.