Free Admission for Dads on Father’s Day at St. Mary’s County Museums

On Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will offer free museum admission for dads during normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note regular admission prices apply to others with the party:

St. Clement’s Island Museum : $3 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), $2 for seniors and military, and free for those 5 and under. St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi rides are not included in this promotion. Water taxi rides are $7 per person (all ages), which includes museum admission.

Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown: always free admission, for all visitors!

The Museum Stores at all three locations are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and showcase a broad assortment of unique items – from books to jewelry, to children’s products, home accessories, and offerings from local artisans and authors, there is something for everyone – including dad!

For more information on hours, programs, events, admission prices, and more, following the museums on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum and Facebook.com/1836Light.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.