Calvert County Public Schools to Offer Grab ’N Go Summer Meals

CCPS is excited to offer free Grab ‘N Go meals this summer! Although our school sites do not qualify for traditional summer meal programs, we’re pleased to share that some of our locations are eligible to participate in the USDA’s Rural, Non-Congregate Summer Meal Program — a special opportunity designed to support rural communities.

What are rural, non-congregate summer meal program sites?

These USDA-approved rural sites offer free Grab ‘N Go meal kits to children ages 2−18 who are living in income-eligible households.

How do I know if my children qualify and how do I register?

If your child is a CCPS student who received free or reduced-price meals during the 2024−2025 school year:

Simply call the Child Nutrition Office at 443-550-8680 to confirm eligibility and register for a meal pickup site. Provide the names of any other children ages 2−18 living in the household. If one child living in the household is eligible for summer meals, the other children will be too!

If your child is a CCPS student who did NOT receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2024−2025 school year:

Submit a Meal Benefit Application to determine eligibility. Applications may be completed either online at LinqConnect or by using the printed form. You may also access both options on the CCPS website. If you would like an application sent to you, please call 443-550-8680. Once eligibility is confirmed, you will be contacted to register for a site.

If your children are not CCPS students, but are between the ages of 2−18:

Submit a paper Meal Benefit Application to determine eligibility. Paper applications are available to be printed from the CCPS website. If you would like an application sent to you, please call 443-550-8680. Once eligibility is confirmed, you will be contacted to register for a site.

How many meals come in a kit?

Meal kits contain 5 breakfast meals, 5 lunch meals, and milk for each meal.

How often will meal kits be distributed?

Meal kits will be distributed on Wednesdays, starting July 2 and ending August 6. Please refer to the tables below for the specific dates and times at each site.

Where will meal kits be distributed?

Details regarding distribution are listed in the tables below. When you call to confirm your children’s eligibility and register (443-550-8680), you will also select a meal pick up site. That site is where you will be able to pick up meal kits each week. You may change your pickup site during the summer by contacting the Child Nutrition Office to update your registration.

Can Parents/Guardians pick up meals without the children being present?

The USDA typically requires children to be present for meals but does make an exception for Parents/Guardians of children participating in the Rural, Non-Congregate Summer Meal Program. Parents/Guardians may pick up meals for their registered children without them being present. Unfortunately, if an adult is not the Parent/Guardian, they will only be able to obtain meals for the registered children who are present. While not ideal, complying with program regulations is what allows us the ability to continue to operate this much needed community program. Please plan accordingly.

CONFIRMATION OF ELIGIBILITY AND REGISTRATION ARE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS AMAZING PROGRAM. REGISTER TODAY!

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Meal kits will be available at the following sites and times:

CALVERT HIGH SCHOOL – 520 Fox Run Road (GPS Address: 600 Dares Beach Rd.), Prince Frederick, MD 20678, Front Parking Lot (Right Side)

Program Dates Day of the Week Service Times July 2, 2025 Wednesday 12:30 p.m. − 1:30 p.m. July 9, 2025 Wednesday 12:30 p.m. − 1:30 p.m. July 16, 2025 Wednesday 12:30 p.m. − 1:30 p.m. July 23, 2025 Wednesday 12:30 p.m. − 1:30 p.m. July 30, 2025 Wednesday 12:30 p.m. − 1:30 p.m. August 6, 2025 Wednesday 12:30 p.m. − 1:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTOWN HIGH SCHOOL – 4125 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639 at the Side Parking Lot

Program Dates Day of the Week Service Times July 2, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 9, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 16, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 23, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 30, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. August 6, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m.

SOUTHERN MIDDLE SCHOOL – 9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657 at the Side Parking Lot

Program Dates Day of the Week Service Times July 2, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 9, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 16, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 23, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. July 30, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m. August 6, 2025 Wednesday 9:30 a.m. − 10:30 a.m.