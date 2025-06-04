Cynthia Harris Appointed As interim Calvert County Treasurer

Harris brings more than 30 years of experience in the Treasurer’s Office, having served as deputy treasurer since 1995

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces the appointment of Cynthia Harris as interim Calvert County Treasurer, effective immediately.

Harris brings more than 30 years of experience in the Treasurer’s Office, having served as deputy treasurer since 1995. In her role, she has overseen the collection of real and personal property taxes, managed wire transfers, processed deeds and licenses and trained new staff. Her background also includes experience in budgeting, policy development and strategic planning.

“Cynthia Harris has dedicated her career to public service and has a deep understanding of the Treasurer’s responsibilities,” said Board President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We are confident in her ability to lead during this transition.”

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.