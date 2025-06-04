UPDATE: Multiple Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Snarls Traffic in California/Thomas Johnson Bridge Area

UPDATE @3:25 P.M.: A second, separate motor vehicle collision with no injuries has bee reported in the area of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road.

Extended delays expected in the area. Police have at least one lane of Southbound Three Notch Road closed

UPDATE @2:08 P.M. Bridge is closed while First Responders operate on the scene

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 1:54 p.m., police responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge for a motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

A few minutes later, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene which alerted additional First Responders from Calvert and St. Mary’s County.

Expect extended delays for the next hour – crews still responding to the scene.

See live view below

https://smnewsnet.com/route-4-at-the-thomas-johnsonsolomons-island-bridge-live-video-feed/