One Injured After Motor Vehicle in Great Mills, Delays Expected in Area of Great Mills High School

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Great Mills High School on Great Mills Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle T-bone style collision with one still in the vehicle.

Two patients were evaluated, one patient refused transported. The second patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Police remain on the scene with multiple lanes closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.