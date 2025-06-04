51-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center After Falling from Roof in Waldorf

June 4, 2025

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at approximately 12:35 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the 7700 block of Bensville Road in Waldorf, for the reported injuries after a fall.

Crews responded for a 51-year-old male who reportedly fell from a barn roof onto tractor equipment.

EMS arrived on scene to find the victim was conscious alert and breathing while suffering from injuries to the arms and legs.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 2, who transported the patient to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

