UPDATE: Two Children Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

UPDATE: Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 7 and transported two children to an area Children’s Center with various injuries.

A third child and two adults were evaluated for injuries on the scene, however, it is unknown if they were transported.

Police are investigating the two vehicle collision and further updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

6/4/2025: On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 4:43 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle T-bone style collision with five patients to be evaluated.

First Responders remain on the scene. Extended delays are to be expected.

Additional ambulance have been dispatched to the scene for 3 children 2 adults to be evaluated

Use caution in the area.