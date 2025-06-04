Charles County Department of Emergency Services Welcomes 4 Paramedics and 9 EMT’s

On Friday, May 2, 2025, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services, EMS Division graduated 4 Paramedics and 9 EMTs.

These 13 new personnel have joined their brothers and sisters in the field to begin their internship.

From left to right :

Top Row: Paramedic Ko, Paramedic Warres, Paramedic Daymude, Paramedic Lutz

Second Row: EMT Newby, Academy Class XV, EMT Martin

Third Row: EMT Saunders, EMT Artman, EMT Sears

Bottom Row: EMT Raymond, EMT Morris, EMT Gural, EMT Tinsley

Congratulations to Academy Class 15!