Robert Earl DeVelbis, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on May 29, 2025. On February 13, 1955, Robert was born in Guam to Earl and Icey DeVelbis.

After graduation, he landed his first job as a Mechanic for Fred Frye rebuilding transmissions. After marrying Ruth in January of 1979, he was a Welder for Heil Equipment Company in Baltimore. He later worked his way up to become the inventory manager for Brandywine Motors (Bowie Trucks).

Robert and Ruth were blessed with one son, Robert DeVelbis, Jr. (Allison Kline), of Colonial Beach, VA.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed Drag Car Racing (1/4 Mile) at Aquasco and MIR, building numerous race cars. In the last few years, Robert went on to display his 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 at various local car shows.

His parents predeceased Robert. He is survived by his beloved wife, son, grandchildren Hailey DeVelbis, Shawn DeVelbis, Ryan DeVelbis, Kassidy Garner, Daniel Shawyer, Chayse Shawyer, and Korilyn Kline. He is also survived by nieces Doreen Miles, Desiree Jameson, Denise Harding, and nephews Keith Harding, Mike Click, Braydon Mitchell, Mark and Chris Jameson, brother-in-law Charles Forame, and best friends Randy Whitley and Billy Clubb.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with the service beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Robert, https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.