Francis Leonard Lengel, age 93, of California, Maryland passed away on May 26th, 2025.

Born on August 11, 1931 in Donora, Pennsylvania. He served in the Navy and worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as an Air Traffic Controller before retiring. He was respected by his co-workers and friends.

He enjoyed playing softball and at the end of his softball playing career, he was enshrined into the softball hall of fame as a pitcher. He was one of the first coaches with the Kids Baseball Association in the mid 60’s. He coached the Ridge Orioles for many years.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 255 of Ridge. While a member of the American Legion he held the offices of Post Commander and Treasure. He worked at the Sunday Chicken dinner and met with other Legion Members ever Friday evening and enjoyed hours of playing pitch and storytelling.

He loved to and if had his choice he would eat pasta seven days a week. He was a long time Baltimore Oriole and Washington Redskins fan. He loved his sweets and sports.

Francis is survived by his five children: Ronald “Ronnie” Lengel (Kathy), Linda Wallace (Steve), Stevie Lengel, Ramona Eaker (John), and Valerie Carroll (Moe). He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Jean Elizabeth Lengel, father, Michael Lengel, mother, Rose Veltre Lengel and younger brother, Larry Lengel.

He was proud of his grandchildren who brought him great happiness, Christopher Eaker, Jared Eaker, Logan Eaker, Eric Wallace, Jake Lengel, Seth Lengel, Hunter Lengel, Mallory Lengel, Aaron Carroll and Sarah Carroll.

The pallbearers are Seth Lengel, Chris Eaker, Jared Eaker, Aaron Carroll, Logan Eaker and Moe Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Hospice.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 9, 2025 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Michaels Church, 16566 Three Notch Rd, Ridge, MD 20680, followed by a mass celebrated by Father Keith at 11:00 am and interment will follow mass at the church cemetery. After interment a gathering will be held at the American Legion, 13390 Point Lookout Rd, Ridge, MD 20680.

