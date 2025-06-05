On May 30, 2025, Barry Edward Richardson, 78, passed away. Barry was born on September 13, 1946, in Washington, DC, to Lawrence and Florence Richardson.

Barry proudly served in the United States Army for two years and was honorably discharged in 1968. Following his time in the Army, he worked for many years at Citizens Bank. He then became a corrections officer for the Anne Arundel Jail. He was dedicated to his role and earned the respect of both colleagues and inmates for his fairness and integrity.

In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, hitting the gym, working in retirement for the Bowie Baysox baseball team, and, above all, cherishing moments with his family.

Barry was predeceased by his parents and a great-nephew. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Claudia and Dan Sansbury of La Plata, MD, three nieces, one nephew, and ten great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 305 East Smallwood Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602, on June 10, 2025. Visitation at 1:00 and a service at 2:00. Interment will be at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.