Thomas Ralph Wilkinson, Sr. “Tom Bear,” 91, of Harwood passed away May 29, 2025 at his home. He was born March 15, 1934 in Lothian to Calvert and Elizabeth Anne (Moreland) Wilkinson. Tommy worked on the farm while growing up and eventually went into the excavating business, where he worked all his life.

He owned and operated TR Wilkinson Excavating for many years. He was also dedicated to snowplowing the roads in South County for over 60 years. Tommy was well known in the tractor pulling circuit where he won several awards.

Younger people looked up to him in many ways and he was a great mentor to them. Tommy had a strong work ethic and continued to run his bulldozer until he was 90. He loved antique tractors and continued to work on restoring his tractor until the day he died. Every year he looked forward to driving tractors in the 4th of July parades. In his younger days he was an avid duck pin bowler. He will be greatly missed by so many people.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Wilkinson in April. He is survived by children Thomas Wilkinson, Jr, and his wife Kathy of Tracy’s Landing, Dennis Wilkinson and his wife Sherrie of Harwood, Regina Hanenkratt and her husband Brad of Colorado Springs, CO, and Laura Miller and her husband Curtis of Harwood, sisters Mary Cranford, Nellie Jones, and Eugenia Greenwell and her husband Mike, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Johnson.

A joint memorial service for Pat and Tommy will be held on Thursday, June 12 at 5:30 PM at St. James’ Parish, Lothian, followed by a repast in the parish hall. A celebration of life will be held at Dennis’ house on Saturday June 14th at 2 pm 4514 L.R. Willson Rd. in Harwood.