William “Bill” Hardesty, 79, of Chesapeake Beach passed away peacefully on May 29, 2025 at his home. He was born December 3, 1945, in Prince Frederick to Elridge Hardesty and Mildred (Hance) Hardesty. He lived his entire life in Calvert County and cherished every moment of it. He graduated from Calvert High School in 1964. Bill was employed from 1978 – 2016 with Flippo Construction Company as a heavy equipment and crane operator.

However, his greatest accomplishment and a lifelong passion was his 60-year commitment and dedication to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Company 1, from 1965 – 2025. Over his 60-year volunteer career he served as the North Beach Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, member of the Board of Directors, and could be found on Tuesday nights calling Bingo.

In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Hardesty, and his parents. Bill is survived by his daughters April Daniels and husband Lennie of Huntingtown, Jennifer Myers and husband Sam of Shippensburg, PA, step-daughters Christina Boswell and husband Melvin of Chesapeake Beach, and Theresa McGuire and husband Zachary of Owings. Also surviving are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday, June 3, 2025

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

Visitation Tuesday, June 3, 2025

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

Services Wednesday, June 4, 2025

12:00 PM

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

8536 Bayside Road Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732