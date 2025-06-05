Freeman Paul “Rick” Rediker, Jr., of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on May 31, 2025, at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born on April 22, 1955, in Portland, Maine, he was the only son of Ethel Marie (Williams) Rediker and Freeman Paul Rediker, Sr.

Rick called many places home while growing up in a Navy family. During his father’s military career in the Navy, he lived in multiple national and international locations with Maryland being the final destination. There, Rick met his beloved wife Nanette Bouvier, and they married on October 17, 1987. He earned his Master’s degree at Bryant University of Rhode Island and the University of Maryland and became a Certified Public Accountant. He was known for his brilliant mind, exceptional memory, organization, and mathematical skills. He was incredibly devoted to his family, with whom he loved traveling, skiing, going to the beach, attending and coaching at his sons’ athletic practices and games, watching movies, and playing with their beloved pets.

Rick is survived by his wife Nanette Bouvier Rediker; sons Shea Paul Rediker (Kaylee) and Devin Bouvier Rediker; grandson Carson Paul Rediker, and one more grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his aunt Helen Rediker, the Kenney family, the Bouvier family, canine companions Huey and Harley; feline friends Shadow and Admiral Blue. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Freeman Paul Rediker Sr., and Ethel Rediker; his parents-in-law Bill (William) and Nancy Bouvier, and his treasured Shetland Sheepdog, Haley.

Friends may visit Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD, on Thursday, June 12, between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Huntingtown United Methodist Church, 4020 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown, MD, on Friday, June 13, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a procession to Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD.

Following the burial, Rick’s family will be receiving friends for a reception and celebration of his life at Killarney House Restauarant, 584 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. All are welcome to attend.