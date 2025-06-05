Elsie Mae Simmons (Hooper) of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully on May 31st, 2025 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 95 at CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She was born February 12th, 1930 in Prince Frederick to Abram H. Hooper and Daisy M. Hooper (Ramsey). Elsie grew up on the family farm in the Bowens/Adelina area of Calvert County where she learned the importance of hard work, dedication, and family. She married Charles E. Simmons on November 27th, 1959 and moved to Dares Beach shortly afterwards where they proudly raised four children.

As an adult, she worked at Calvert County Hospital as a nurse’s aide under the supervision of Mrs. Helen Marsellas. Elsie enjoyed her nursing career where she felt she could help others and make a difference in her community. After several years of employment, she retired to spend more time with her growing family.

Elsie will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, wife, and grandmother who was an excellent cook and baker. She loved to shop, read, embroider, and latch hook. She enjoyed her Word Search puzzle books. She passed on many memories, stories, and family recipes. Her favorite TV shows included Perry Mason and The Golden Girls. She loved spending time with her family and friends, celebrating holidays such as Christmas, and having late-night chats over a cup of coffee. Elsie was a lifelong Christian and a lover of all animals, big and small. Her memory will survive because of her thoughtfulness and love given to her family and friends.

Elsie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles, sons Charles Jr and wife Cheryl (Johnson), Stuart and wife Alyson (Stretch), and daughter Michele Mister (Simmons). Grandchildren include Robert H. Evans Jr., Ryan M. Simmons, April N. Simmons, Abigail Simmons, Stuart M. Simmons Jr., Joseph Mister III, Shawn M. Mister, Matthew Truitt, Andrew Truitt, Brendan Truitt, and great grandchildren Hayden Minnick (Simmons), Levi Puryear (Simmons), Skylar Simmons, Reyne Simmons, Ashley Evans, Mary Jane (Truitt), Emmie (Truitt), and Jameson Thomas (Truitt).

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Robert H. Evans, Sr. and wife Thelma (Smith), and grandsons Charles E. Simmons, III and Jameson (Jamie) Truitt.

The service to honor the life and memory of Elsie Simmons will be held on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 at Rausch Funeral Home on Broomes Island Rd. in Port Republic, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and the funeral service beginning at Noon. The family welcomes any friends or individuals who have held Elsie in their hearts and would like to join in her remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Elsie’s memory to the Humane Society of Calvert County or the American Cancer Society.