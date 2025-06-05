Richard Kershaw, 81 of Owings Maryland succumbed to a 10-year battle with dementia with his wife, family and friends by his side. He was born on January 23, 1944, in Washington DC to the late William C. Brown and Margaret V. Brown. He started his fire fighter career in Montgomery County then transferred to Prince George’s County on September 26, 1967, where he became Seargent, until his retirement on January 1, 1987. He was an avid softball player. He was a Little League and Northern High School baseball coach. He enjoyed being with his friends and family to eat crabs and drink Miller Lite. He was “always open” for a good time. He loved the brotherhood of the 1619 family.

He is survived by his devoted wife Diana Buckmaster, children Diane Kershaw of Owings, Ritchie Kershaw (Melanie) of Lusby and Matthew Kershaw (Missy) of Huntingtown, grandchildren Zanna Clayton (Dejon), Paige Powell, Austin Kershaw, Makenna Kershaw, Georgia (Peach) Kershaw and 4 great grandchildren, special friends Billy and Linda Kennedy and Melvin and Patsy Posey. He is also survived by his devoted niece Melissa Wahl who provided exceptional care during the last 3 years of his illness.

In keeping with his love of a party, there will be a casual celebration of life at the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 11-3.