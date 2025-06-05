Marjorie “Margie” Swann Boyers, age 79, of Chaptico, Maryland, originally from Issue, Maryland, passed away on May 30, 2025.

Born on July 28, 1945, Margie was the beloved daughter of the late Dora and Philip Swann. She was the devoted wife of Charles Frank Boyers, with whom she shared 54 loving years of marriage. Together, they built a life centered on faith, family, and enduring love.

She was the most amazing mother to four children: Pete Boyers (Kara Moreau) of Sterling, Virginia; Geoff Boyers (Jody Boyers) of Chaptico, Maryland; Chuck Boyers (Michele DiOnne) of Leesburg, Virginia; and Terri Morauer (David Morauer) of Lothian, Maryland.

Margie was the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren: Faith Boyers, Mason Boyers, Brendan Boyers, Wes Boyers, Will Morauer, Charles Morauer, and Samantha Boyers, who brought her endless joy and pride.

Margie was known for her warmth, kindness, and deep devotion to her family. She took great pride in her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother. A gifted cook and enthusiastic baker, she expressed her love through her meals and desserts.

A woman of deep and unwavering Catholic faith, Margie was a devoted parishioner who lived her beliefs through kindness, generosity, and service to others. She had a special place in her heart for the clergy, and she never met a priest that wasn’t invited to dinner many times over. Feeding others—especially priests—was one of the many ways she expressed her love and devotion to her faith and community.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 9, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 10, 205 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Her grandchildren—Faith Boyers, Mason Boyers, Brendan Boyers, Wes Boyers, Charles Morauer, and Samantha Boyers—will serve as pallbearers. Her grandson, William Morauer, will be serving at the Mass.

Burial and repast services will be private, reserved for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seventh District Catholic Aid Society, c/o Sacred Heart Parish, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Margie was an extraordinary woman whose love, strength, and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.