Lucille Elizabeth Shepherd, “Betty”, 91,

June 4, 2025
Lucille Elizabeth Shepherd, “Betty”, 91, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on May 31, 2025, in Leonardtown, MD. Born on August 17, 1933, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Annie Elizabeth Mattingly and the late John Franklin Mattingly, Sr. Lucille was the loving wife of the late Francis Norris Shepherd, whom she married on September 6, 1954, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded her in death on December 23, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Francis M. “Matt” Shepherd (Rhonda), of Leonardtown, MD, her sister, Jane Hayden, of California, MD, her grandchildren, Jeffrey Lee Shepherd (Courtney) of Ennis, TX, Melissa Ann Russell (Glen) of Morganza, MD, and Patricia Lynn Thomas (Bryan) of Loveville, MD, her great grandchildren, Derrick Thomas (Ashley) of Mechanicsville, MD, Bryan Thomas, Jr. (Christy) of Chaptico, MD, Paul Russell (Carrie) of Clements, MD, Emily Russell (Zach) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kayla Thomas of Loveille, MD, Faith Shepherd-Thomas of Loveville, MD, and Kyle Russell of Morganza, MD, and her great-great grandchildren Addison Thomas, Dayton Thomas, Landon Thomas, Waylen Jones, Maci Murphy, and Jayden Murphy. In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her brothers, John F. Mattingly, Jr and William Edgar “Tojo” Mattingly.

Lucille was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1952. She was a homemaker and was an avid volunteer in her community; from the Farm & Garden Building at the St. Mary’s County Fair to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, she enjoyed helping wherever she could. Lucille was also a Tri-County Fair judge and a member of the St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau, and loved auctions, music, gardening, and, most of all, spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan Thomas, Sr., Glen Russell, Kyle Russell, Steve McGee, Tommy Bowles, and Boots Garner. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and Ruby Slade.

Contributions may be made to A.C.T.S. (A Community That Shares) and/or Meals On Wheels.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Nursing Center for the compassionate care they provided for Lucille.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

This entry was posted on June 4, 2025 at 11:47 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.