Lucille Elizabeth Shepherd, “Betty”, 91,

Lucille was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1952. She was a homemaker and was an avid volunteer in her community; from the Farm & Garden Building at the St. Mary’s County Fair to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, she enjoyed helping wherever she could. Lucille was also a Tri-County Fair judge and a member of the St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau, and loved auctions, music, gardening, and, most of all, spending time with her family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan Thomas, Sr., Glen Russell, Kyle Russell, Steve McGee, Tommy Bowles, and Boots Garner. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and Ruby Slade.
Contributions may be made to A.C.T.S. (A Community That Shares) and/or Meals On Wheels.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Nursing Center for the compassionate care they provided for Lucille.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.
Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.