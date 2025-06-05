Lucille Elizabeth Shepherd, “Betty”, 91,

She is survived by her son, Francis M. “Matt” Shepherd (Rhonda), of Leonardtown, MD, her sister, Jane Hayden, of California, MD, her grandchildren, Jeffrey Lee Shepherd (Courtney) of Ennis, TX, Melissa Ann Russell (Glen) of Morganza, MD, and Patricia Lynn Thomas (Bryan) of Loveville, MD, her great grandchildren, Derrick Thomas (Ashley) of Mechanicsville, MD, Bryan Thomas, Jr. (Christy) of Chaptico, MD, Paul Russell (Carrie) of Clements, MD, Emily Russell (Zach) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kayla Thomas of Loveille, MD, Faith Shepherd-Thomas of Loveville, MD, and Kyle Russell of Morganza, MD, and her great-great grandchildren Addison Thomas, Dayton Thomas, Landon Thomas, Waylen Jones, Maci Murphy, and Jayden Murphy. In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her brothers, John F. Mattingly, Jr and William Edgar “Tojo” Mattingly.

Lucille was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1952. She was a homemaker and was an avid volunteer in her community; from the Farm & Garden Building at the St. Mary’s County Fair to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, she enjoyed helping wherever she could. Lucille was also a Tri-County Fair judge and a member of the St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau, and loved auctions, music, gardening, and, most of all, spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan Thomas, Sr., Glen Russell, Kyle Russell, Steve McGee, Tommy Bowles, and Boots Garner. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and Ruby Slade.

Contributions may be made to A.C.T.S. (A Community That Shares) and/or Meals On Wheels.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Nursing Center for the compassionate care they provided for Lucille.

