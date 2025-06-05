24-Year-Old Female Flown to Trauma Center After Shooting in Calvert County

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, at approximately 11:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Spruce Drive and Evergreen Drive in Lusby, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller was a resident in the area who reported the victim drove onto the street stating they were possibly shot, with the witness/911 caller then finding the victim had a visible gunshot wound to the back, along with multiple shots to her vehicle.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find the shooting reportedly occurred in the area of Field Drive, Evergreen Drive and White Sands Drive. The adult female victim was located with one gunshot wound to the back, and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

After receiving 911 call tips, witness statements and obtaining video from the area, police discovered the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police have one subject detained, however, police are also currently looking for an additional black male suspect, who is believed to be armed, aged 18 to 20, unknown clothing or vehicle.

Updates will be provided when they become available.