Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Robbery Spree, Co-Defendants Rob 11 Fast-Food Restaurants for a Whopping Total of $3,555.01

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Zachary Alexander Kinnell, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Kinnell is guilty of interference with interstate commerce by robbery and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office; Chief Marc Yamada, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); and Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

According to the guilty plea, beginning July 28, 2022, and continuing through August 3, Kinnell and co-conspirator Brian Thornel Elzey, traveled through Maryland and Virginia robbing fast-food restaurants.

The co-conspirators robbed 11 fast-food restaurants for a total of $3,555.01.



During the robbery spree, the co-conspirators approached the victim businesses’ drive-thru window as if they were conducting a legitimate transaction. Typically, the co-conspirators pulled into the drive-thru, then Kinnell exited the vehicle and approached the window on foot. Then Kinnell initiated a transaction with the victim employee before forcibly removing cash.

Beginning on August 1, and continuing August 3, the robberies escalated to armed robberies. On these dates, Kinnell brandished a firearm while robbing four fast-food restaurants.

Then in the early morning hours of August 4, MCPD officers stopped a stolen Chevrolet Cruze near Wheaton, Maryland. Law enforcement searched the vehicle, finding a Taurus, Model G2C, 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol in the rear passenger compartment; a restaurant cash drawer in the footwell of the front passenger seat; and another restaurant cash drawer in the trunk. Officers also seized Kinnell and Elzey’s cell phones along with $427.01.

Law enforcement discovered that during the same robbery spree, Kinnell and Elzey attempted to rob six additional fast-food restaurants.

