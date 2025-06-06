Charles County Public Schools Lunch on Us Program Starts June 23rd, 2025

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will offer its Lunch on Us free summer meals program this summer at six designated school sites.

The program will operate June 23 through Aug. 7, Monday through Thursday, for children ages 2 to 18.

Lunch on Us provides hot meals for children to consume on site. Children do not have to be CCPS students to receive a meal and do not have to show any form of identification at the meal sites. However, to receive a meal the child must be present.

CCPS food and nutrition services (FNS) staff members will oversee the operation of each meal site, and students will be asked to consume the meal in the school cafeteria.

Meal sites open from June 23 through Aug. 7. Sites are closed on Fridays.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

J.C. Parks Elementary School – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

J.P. Ryon Elementary School – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Eva Turner Elementary School – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Henry E. Lackey High School – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children who need breakfast or want a cold lunch can get free meals for multiple days from the Meals on the Move food truck operated by CCPS FNS staff.

The Meals on the Move program launched in 2024, but there are additional requirements for CCPS to serve meals to children through the truck. To learn more about Meals on the Move and the requirements, visit www.ccboe.com.