Maryland Spring Turkey Hunters Harvest 4,851 Birds, Season Total Decreases 2% from 2024

Maryland hunters harvested a total of 4,851 wild turkeys during the 2025 spring regular and junior turkey seasons. While this year’s harvest was slightly lower than the 2024 season total of 4,959, it remained well above the 10-year average of 4,350.

“Maryland’s spring turkey hunters benefitted from favorable weather and healthy turkey populations again this year,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Harvest numbers remained high in most areas, demonstrating the resiliency of this great game bird.”

Recent DNR surveys have documented average to above-average reproductive success in three of the last four summers, contributing to stable or growing turkey populations in many areas. Adult gobblers comprised 81% of the total harvest.

Garrett County reported the highest harvest with 506 turkeys, followed by Charles County (445) and Washington County (406). Four counties set new harvest records: Cecil, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Wicomico.

Youth hunters started the spring turkey season with the Junior Turkey Hunt, April 12-13. A total of 338 wild turkeys were taken during that weekend, representing 7% of the total. Sunday hunting accounted for 514 birds, or 11% of the statewide harvest.

Individuals interested in obtaining or renewing their hunting license can do so on the Maryland DNR website.

The major fall hunting seasons begin Sept. 1 with mourning dove, and deer hunting begins with archery season on Sept. 5. Fall turkey season runs from Nov. 1-9.



County 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Allegany 266 282 483 345 314 Anne Arundel 64 85 136 106 118 Baltimore 53 82 101 89 71 Calvert 58 72 99 107 101 Caroline 149 168 174 151 162 Carroll 104 94 132 125 118 Cecil 80 67 95 86 112 Charles 353 334 445 472 445 Dorchester 197 170 180 211 226 Frederick 281 343 391 322 281 Garrett 374 436 579 546 506 Harford 104 91 128 105 98 Howard 35 51 61 40 43 Kent 151 160 184 130 184 Montgomery 154 164 206 150 121 Prince George’s 99 115 164 135 129 Queen Anne’s 120 144 170 191 186 Somerset 180 176 199 202 175 St. Mary’s 187 204 253 226 282 Talbot 80 84 96 95 119 Washington 345 400 515 445 406 Wicomico 181 193 215 238 254 Worcester 295 293 350 442 400 Total 3,910 4,208 5,356 4,959 4,851