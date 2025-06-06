CCSO Invites Charles County Residents to Participate in 2025 Citizens Police Academy – 10th Anniversary

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its 2025 Citizens Police Academy (CPA) class.

This 12-week program will begin on September 10, 2025, and will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through early December 3, except on Wednesday, November 26.

The classes will be held in various locations, including the CCSO Headquarters, District 3 Station, Community Services Annex, Crime Lab, Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, and the Charles County Courthouse.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Citizens Police Academy, I’m incredibly proud of the strong interest and support we’ve received from our community over the years. The CPA has been a powerful tool in building trust and understanding, giving residents a firsthand look at the responsibilities our officers, correctional staff, and employees provide.

It’s been overwhelmingly positive—not only have participants walked away with a deeper appreciation of law enforcement, but the relationships formed have helped strengthen our connection to the people we serve,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry.

Participants will learn about a wide range of topics, including:

Patrol Procedures

Narcotics Investigations



Forensic Evidence



Criminal Law



Juvenile Issues



Use of Force



Criminal Investigations



Search and Seizure

Participants will get hands-on experiences, including a Firearms Training Simulator (FATS) and crime scene processing. They will also have the opportunity to ride with a police officer and experience policing from an officer’s perspective. Participation in the Ride-along Program is not required but is strongly encouraged.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of Charles County. Individuals who wish to apply will be subject to a background check. This program is free of charge. There are a limited number of seats available, so anyone interested in participating in the CPA should submit their application as soon as possible.

Additional information and applications for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy can be found on our website. Applications are due no later than August 8, 2025, and can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office, 6915 Crain Highway, PO Box 189 La Plata, MD 20646 Attn: Human Resources

Additional questions about the program or application process should be directed to Captain Cari Baker at [email protected].