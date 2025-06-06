One Flown Out, Another Injured After Vehicle Strikes House in Charles County

On Friday, June 6, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 7900 Block of Marshall Corner Road for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle into a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle was vertically against the house, with no patients trapped in the vehicle, and the house being vacant at the time of the collision.

Two adult female were evaluated on the scene. One was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency medical technicians requested a helicopter for the second patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult female patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad

