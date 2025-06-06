PG County Man Charged with Carjacking After Chase and Crash in Charles County

On May 31, 2025, at 7:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for the report of a theft, in which a suspect stole a large screen TV.

While officers were investigating, they canvassed the area and observed the suspect vehicle parked at a nearby business. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled.

The driver refused to pull over and subsequently crashed on Billingsley Road near a gas station, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to carjack one person but fled the scene and successfully carjacked another vehicle at a nearby business. Neither victim was injured.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations responded and learned that the initial car in which the driver fled from on Acton Lane had been carjacked from a different county on May 19 and that the victim in that case suffered serious injuries.

Through investigation, detectives identified the driver as John Michael Stoddard, 22, of Fort Washington, and a second suspect, Jazmine Detwaina Catlett, 37, of Clinton, who was involved in the initial theft.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stoddard, who was arrested on June 5 in another county and will be returned to Charles County to face charges including carjacking, theft, and assault. A district court commissioner issued a summons for Catlett to appear in court.

Stoddard has been charged with the following below on June 3rd, 2025, in Prince George’s County, where he was released within 48 hours on a $50.00 cash bond.

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

ROGUE AND VAGABOND

Detective Logsdon is leading the investigation.