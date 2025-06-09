Lusby Man Charged with Sexual Solicitation of Minor, Child Pornography-Related Crimes Following Calvert County Investigation

Brice Cameron Tucker, 27, of Lusby, has been formally charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including sexual solicitation of a minor and child pornography-related crimes, according to charging documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

Tucker is accused of engaging in sexually explicit communications with a 15-year-old female victim over a two-day period in May 2025.

The charges stem from a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigation initiated on May 28, 2025, after the victim’s mother reported suspicious messages discovered on her daughter’s cellphone.

According to an arrest warrant issued on June 3, 2025, by the District Court of Maryland for Calvert County, Tucker faces the following charges:

Two counts of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor (Felony)

One count of Child Pornography – Permit Sexual Subject (Felony)

Three counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Misdemeanor)

Three counts of Access and View Child Pornography (Misdemeanor)

One count of Display Obscene Material to a Minor (Misdemeanor)

The offenses allegedly occurred between May 24 and May 26, 2025, at Tucker’s residence in Lusby.

Court filings allege that Tucker initiated the explicit conversation over text message. The messages included offers of cannabis products in exchange for explicit photographs. Detectives say Tucker wrote, “free but not free, lol… I’m assuming you’re catching my drift,” prompting the victim to respond, “You want me to pimp myself out to you to get weed”.

Investigators state that the victim sent several photographs of herself wearing only undergarments and partially nude. Tucker allegedly responded with suggestive messages and sent explicit photos of himself wearing only boxers, in which his genitalia were visibly outlined. Detectives later confirmed his identity through tattoos seen in the images.

On June 2, 2025, Tucker contacted detectives after they visited his residence. During the phone call, Brice stated “I fucked up didn’t I?” and then also stated “this is going to ruin everything.” Brice agreed to meet with the Detective voluntarily at the Calvert Investigative Bureau Office for a recorded interview.

During a recorded voluntary interview at the CIB, Tucker admitted to sending the explicit messages and photos, and to requesting sex acts from the juvenile. Detectives seized his cellphone and documented tattoos matching those in the photos shared with the victim.

Tucker was arrested on June 3, 2025, and initially held without bond. During a bail review hearing held the following day, Judge Robyn Riddle set bond at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2, 2025, at the Calvert District Court.