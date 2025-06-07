Routine Maintenance on Thomas John Bridge Set for Sunday Morning, June 8th, 2025

June 7, 2025

The Maryland State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) ​at the Calvert County/Saint Mary’s County line starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, June 8. One of two lanes will be closed, and drivers will be guided using a flagging operation until the work is complete, weather permitting.

Maintenance crews will repair the bridge’s wind sensor. Portable variable message signs will provide advance notification of the work.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

