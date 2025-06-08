Lexington Park Woman Charged with Shoplifting Big Mama Pickled Sausages from Charlotte Hall Dollar General

Trinik Shatega King, 30, of Lexington Park, is charged with theft under $100. According to court documents, on May 21, 2025, King allegedly entered the Dollar General in Charlotte Hall and concealed five Big Mama Single pickled sausages on her person, totaling $9.75. Corporal Vincent Pontorno of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stated that King passed all points of sale without paying. She was identified by her Maryland driver’s license, and a summons was served on June 3, 2025 .

This is not King’s first encounter with the legal system in Southern Maryland. Earlier this year, she was charged in another St. Mary’s County case with attempted theft under $100. On March 10, 2025, King entered a 7-Eleven on North Run Drive in Lexington Park and attempted to take a variety of snack items, including two Fanta Strawberry sodas, Little Tree air fresheners, and beef and cheese snack combos. According to Deputy Ocasio, a store employee prevented her from leaving with the items, and surveillance video later confirmed the attempt.

In a separate incident in Charles County, King was charged with theft of services between $100 and $1,500 after she allegedly failed to pay a $142 bill at New Nail and Spa on February 15, 2025. Officer PFC Alvarez reported that King attempted to use two credit cards, both of which were declined, and then left the salon in her vehicle without paying. Witnesses were able to photograph the vehicle and positively identified King from MVA records and surveillance footage.

King also faced burglary and theft charges stemming from an October 8, 2024, incident at the Holiday Inn Express in California, Maryland. According to Deputy Ocasio’s report, King was seen on video surveillance taking three access key cards from hotel cleaning carts and later using them to enter two hotel rooms without payment. King, who was previously employed at the hotel, was identified in the system after attempting to reserve a room later that day. Hotel staff confirmed her identity and the vehicle she arrived in, though no damage was reported and only the keys were missing.

Additionally, another case filed in December 2024 alleges that King unlawfully entered a storage facility office in Lexington Park. Surveillance footage reportedly shows King accessing the office twice, first attempting to hide from cameras and then returning to remove two checks totaling $135. Employee records later showed King’s gate code was used to enter the property. She was identified by employees based on the clothing she wore and later observed wearing the same items in the facility parking lot.

