Four D.C. Men Arrested After High Speed Chase Following Burglary Directly Across from Sheriff’s Office Station





Four Washington, D.C. men were arrested early Sunday morning, June 8th, 2025, following a commercial burglary and subsequent high speed vehicle pursuit in St. Mary’s County.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on June 8, 2025, police from St. Mary’s County responded to a burglary alarm at the Canopy Liquors, located at 21636 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, which is located directly across from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 4 Station.

Upon reviewing video surveillance, police identified key details about the suspects and a Honda passenger vehicle used during the burglary. A short time later, deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling north on Three Notch Road in the Mechanicsville area.

When police attempted a traffic stop near the 26000 block of Three Notch Road, the vehicle fled at speeds of 120 mph. Police deployed stop sticks, and the vehicle eventually came to a stop. Multiple individuals fled the vehicle on foot.

Air and ground searches were immediately launched with the help of the Sheriff’s Office drone unit, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team, Trooper 7 from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, along with Troopers and St. Mary’s County patrol deputies. These coordinated efforts resulted in the successful apprehension of multiple suspects. Authorities later confirmed that the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen.

During the same period of time, a patrol deputy monitoring Queen Tree Road in Mechanicsville stopped a silver BMW observed speeding. Investigations revealed that three of its occupants were suspects connected to the burglary.

Separately, a community tip led deputies to another suspect traveling in a silver Nissan Altima on Delabrooke Road toward New Market Turner Road. That individual was also taken into custody following a traffic stop.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

David Burch, 29, of Washington, D.C.

Darryl Harrison, 22, of Washington, D.C.

Ejion Thorton, 19, of Washington, D.C.

Javeion White, 19, of Washington, D.C.

Each was charged with:

Burglary – Second Degree

Burglary – Third Degree

Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000

Malicious Destruction of Property

All suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where they await bond hearings. The investigation remains ongoing.

