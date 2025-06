TRAFFIC UPDATE: Naval Air Station Patuxent River will transition to two-lane inbound traffic at Gate 3 (Forest Park Road) for morning rush from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., beginning Monday, June 9th, 2025.

