Flag Day Celebration Announced for Saturday, June 14th: A Proud Salute to the Red, White, and Blue

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) are pleased to invite the entire community to attend the annual Flag Day Celebration on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 6 p.m. on the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center Lawn, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

This annual community event features:

A procession by various color guards and veteran groups from around St. Mary’s County.

A special Flag Day Service, highlighting the history of the American Flag.

An official Flag Retirement Ceremony, demonstrating the dignified and proper method of disposing of worn, torn, or tattered flags.

Hand-held American Flags, food, music, fun for the kids, and more!

Additionally, we are pleased to welcome the cast from the Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) 43rd Annual Summerstock Production, TARZAN® who will perform our National Anthem and St. Mary’s County Song during the event.

For more information on Summerstock, including the cast list and 2025 show dates, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/summerstock.

Seating will be provided, but attendees are also welcome to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of the lawn. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be relocated to the inside of the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, adjacent to the lawn.

Citizens may drop off flags in need of retirement to the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. For more information, contact the Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1340 or via email to [email protected].