St. Mary’s College of Maryland Dedicates Alumni Center to an Exemplar Alumna

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s alumni center was dedicated on Thursday, June 5 in recognition of an alumna whose commitment to and engagement with her alma mater has known no bounds — Bonnie M. Green ’74.

The Bonnie M. Green Alumni Center, formerly the Alumni Center at Cobb House, is nestled in the woods overlooking the St. Mary’s River and houses the College’s Office of Alumni Relations.

During a naming ceremony outside the center, President Tuajuanda C. Jordan spoke of the many ways in which Green has touched the St. Mary’s College community through generosity, leadership and expertise.

Trustee Emerita Green has served the Board of Trustees or the College’s Foundation Board for 30 years. She currently serves as the Foundation Board secretary. Green has been a long standing member of the Center for the Study of Democracy’s Advisory Board and the Arts Alliance.



As executive director of The Patuxent Partnership (TPP), she provides a critical link between the College, the Patuxent River Naval Air Station and its contracting community, in particular regarding the College’s efforts in the STEM fields. On behalf of TPP Green received the Trailblazer award from President Jordan in 2018.

“It brings me joy in these final weeks before I step down on June 30, to witness this moment: the official naming of the Bonnie M. Green Alumni Center, ” Jordan said. “To be able to honor Bonnie on my watch is both a privilege and a poetic close to my presidency.”

Board of Trustees member and alumna Judy Fillius ’79 said during the ceremony that the Board values those who pay it forward like Green. “Bonnie has led the way. She shows us what it means to be invested in a place not just for four years, but forever.”

In 2001, Green was named to the Society of Distinguished Alumni and – reflecting decades of service to her alma mater – was awarded the College’s highest honor, the Order of the Ark and Dove in 2017.

Embracing the College’s fundraising priorities, initiatives and campaigns, Green is recognized in the President’s Circle for her lifetime of giving which includes having established the Bonnie Marie Green Scholarship in 2017.

Green said during the ceremony that her undergraduate education at SMCM inspired her to continue learning; taught her to think outside of the box; and has been the basis for a successful career in government, industry and the nonprofit sector. After St. Mary’s College, Green earned her MBA from Washington University.

“I have been blessed in my education, my career and the opportunity to give back. Having the alumni center named for me is the culmination of my decades of engagement,” Green said,

Alumni Council member Kevin Roth ’93 said dedicating the space as the Bonnie M. Green Alumni Center is a testament to the enduring connection many alumni feel to the College. He said Green’s generosity and unwavering commitment to SMCM “reflects the heart of what it means to be a St. Mary’s alum: giving back, staying connected and believing in the future of this College.”

In addition to the alumni, Trustees and guests, Green was accompanied at the ceremony by her husband Bill Edgerton and granddaughter Victoria Edgerton.