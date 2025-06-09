Calvert County Woman’s Favorite Number Pays Off with $77,777 Win

A restaurant worker made the trip from Southern Maryland on Wednesday to claim a prize that she told Lottery officials is going to make a dream come true for her family.

The $77,777 top prize she discovered when playing a Lucky 7s Multiplier scratch-off will fund a family vacation that she has wanted to host for years.

The frequent player visited Mom & Pop’s Store in St. Leonard a few weeks back while running errands. “I picked this one because seven has always been my favorite number,” she explained. The Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket to which she refers didn’t reveal its surprise until later that day.

“I was sure something was wrong with the ticket when I saw the $77,777,” she told Lottery officials. “It had to be a misprint.”

After scanning the ticket using her Lottery app, she quickly learned that her ticket was the real deal. “I started screaming for my husband and daughter at the top of my lungs!”

The family came running, fearing the worst. Fear quickly turned to shock as the Calvert County woman shared her news. “I’m surprised they could understand me. I was pretty hysterical. Just kept bouncing around the room.”

The couple plans to invite their large extended family on a group vacation. “Having all of us together has always been our dream. My husband and I have tried before, but we could never make it work financially. With this, we can.”

Lucky 7s Multiplier is a $10 scratch-off that debuted last month. This top-prize win is its first, leaving nine more $77,777 prizes in circulation. In addition, 23 $10,000 prizes and hundreds of thousands between $10 and $1,000 are still available.

Mom & Pop’s Store is at 3500 Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard. The Calvert County business received a $777.77 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize winning ticket.