Maryland Department of Health Expands Behavioral Health and Community-Based Services for Children and Youth

The Maryland Department of Health announced that it received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to expand access to behavioral health and home and community-based services for children and youth.

The federal approval is for an amendment to Maryland’s 1915(i) state plan, which gives the state the authority to provide home and community-based services for children and youth with serious emotional disturbances.



The approval strengthens Maryland’s behavioral health system by broadening eligibility and streamlining services for families across the state. The Department will work with stakeholders to implement the changes over the next year in collaboration with the Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization, providers, and stakeholders.

“These changes strengthen Maryland’s behavioral health safety net and make it easier for children and families to access the services they need to thrive,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “Expanding these benefits is a key step toward delivering more equitable, community-based care for children with complex needs and reducing reliance on institutional services.”

Maryland’s 1915(i) home and community-based services serve children with serious behavioral health needs in the community, thereby reducing the need for higher levels of care, such as institutionalization.

The program offers individualized care planning, family and peer support, intensive in-home services, respite, and expressive and experiential therapeutic services for Medicaid participants who meet needs-based criteria.

The amendment enhances the state’s home and community-based services benefit by expanding eligibility, reducing administrative burdens, and improving access to family and peer support services.

Key updates include:

New Medicaid coverage of youth peer support services allows young people who have lived experience with similar behavioral health challenges to provide support to other youth.

Changes that make it easier for children and youth to be assessed by providers for behavioral health services and treatment.

Reduction of red tape for child and youth behavioral health services that lead to increased provider capacity to serve more youth. Updates include reducing the frequency for Plan of Care reviews and Child and Family Team meetings from every 30 days to every 60 days.

“These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to making services more responsive to the needs of children and families,” said Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord. “We hear our families’ voices that the care system has become too complicated. By simplifying the system and expanding access, we’re building a more thoughtful, inclusive and accessible behavioral health program.”

For more information, visit our website.

The Maryland Department of Health is dedicated to protecting and improving the health and safety of all Marylanders through disease prevention, access to care, quality management and community engagement.