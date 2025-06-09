Measles Virus Monitoring in St. Mary’s County Wastewater and Additional Measles Vaccine Clinics Scheduled

New testing for measles virus in St. Mary’s County wastewater was launched in May as part of WastewaterSCAN, a national pilot study of Stanford University in partnership with Emory University, to test wastewater samples across the country.

A person with an infection can shed virus in their urine or feces. Monitoring wastewater is a tool for early detection of emerging illness in a community and allows healthcare providers and public health agencies time to prepare before cases may be known or disease spreads.

The WastewaterSCAN pilot study began testing wastewater samples for different infectious agents in early 2023, and added measles virus in May 2025. Data from this national study is now available to the public on their data dashboard.

Thus far, five wastewater samples collected from the Marlay Taylor Water Reclamation Facility have been tested for measles virus markers. The first sample on May 16 detected measles virus; subsequent testing on multiple days from the same facility did not detect measles virus. At this time, there have been no confirmed measles cases in St. Mary’s County.

St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) reminds the community to stay aware of measles signs and symptoms and keep up to date with measles vaccination. Measles vaccine is the best protection for preventing measles infection. SMCHD encourages all community members to speak with their healthcare provider about their immune status and need for measles vaccine.

SMCHD offers measles vaccines to all St. Mary’s County community members, regardless of ability to pay. During June and July, community members may contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department Health Clinic at 301-475-4330 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Additionally, measles vaccine for all community members will be available at the back-to-school immunization clinics currently scheduled as below:

Spring Ridge and Margaret Brent SBHCs Every Tuesday and Thursday from July 29 – August 14, 2025, from 9:00am -12:00 pm Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 9:00am -1:00 pm Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 9:00am -1:00 pm

Main Health Department in Leonardtown Friday, September 5, 2025, from 9:00am -12:00 pm Friday, September 12, 2025, from 9:00am -12:00 pm Friday, September 19, 2025, from 9:00am -12:00 pm



What is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease (in the lungs and breathing tubes) that causes a rash and fever and spreads through coughing and sneezing. An infected person can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

Measles signs and symptoms:

7 – 14 days after infection: Fever greater than 101 degrees Runny nose Red/watery eyes Cough

2-3 days later: Tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth

3-5 days later: A rash of flat red spots begins to appear on the face and spreads downward over the entire body Small red bumps can develop on top of the flat red spots Red spots may join together to form larger red areas



If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately limit your exposure to others. Individuals who are concerned about possible exposure to or infection with measles should call their primary health care provider before visiting the office in order to receive appropriate guidance and take precautions ahead of a visit.

If using an emergency department for care, call ahead to let the facility know of your concerns so preparations for your arrival can be made. This reduces the chances of potentially exposing other people to measles.

For more information about measles and measles vaccination, visit smchd.org/health-topics/infectious-disease/measles.