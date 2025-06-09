Washington D.C. Man Charged in Vehicle Theft and High-Speed Chase Across St. Mary’s and Charles Counties

Kazon Kassion, 25, of Washington, D.C., is facing 15 criminal and traffic charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through two counties on June 8, 2025.

According to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a burglary in the Mechanicsville area around 6:00 a.m. when they received information about multiple suspects described as “Black males wearing all black” fleeing the scene. Deputy J. Morgan responded to assist and was directed to the area of Three Notch Road and New Market Road. While monitoring traffic from a stop sign, Deputy Morgan observed a gray Honda sedan traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. After receiving confirmation that this was the suspect vehicle, Morgan activated his emergency lights and pursued the car. The driver, later identified as Kazon Kassion, reportedly refused to stop and continued to flee at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Deputy Morgan stated, “The vehicle continued to flee, exceeding speeds of over 100 mph, weaving between other vehicles on the roadway, [and] ignoring traffic control devices.” The pursuit entered Charles County, where officers deployed stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires. The Honda eventually came to a stop near Leonardtown Road and Maryland Route 488. Kassion complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed that the gray 2019 Honda Accord Kassion was driving had been reported stolen out of Washington, D.C. The vehicle displayed a license plate registered to a different vehicle, a 2022 Honda. A check of the vehicle’s VIN confirmed it was the stolen car, and Kassion was arrested and transported back to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Officers verified Kassion’s identity using a booking photo provided by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

At his initial appearance, Kassion waived his right to an attorney. Court records note, “The judicial officer finds that the Defendant knowingly and voluntarily waived the right to an attorney at the initial appearance. Waiver is only applicable at the initial appearance hearing and not to any other hearing or proceeding.” Kassion was advised of the charges against him and informed of the potential penalties. The court determined that there was a “reasonable likelihood [the] defendant will not appear when required” and ordered that he be held without bond.

Kassion faces a long list of charges, including two felony counts: motor vehicle theft—unlawful taking, and theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000. He also faces 13 additional traffic-related offenses. These include driving without a license, failure to display license to a uniformed officer on demand, reckless driving, unsafe lane changing, exceeding the posted speed limit by driving at 120 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving at an unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to reduce speed on a curve, failure to reduce speed in hazardous conditions, improper passing, failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection, speeding on an elevated structure, displaying registration plates issued to another vehicle, and two counts of attempting to elude police in an official vehicle.

Kassion’s previous address was listed as an apartment on Delafield Place in Washington, D.C. He reported to the court that he has no fixed residence, is employed full-time as a helper, and earns $20 an hour. He also stated that his greatest monthly expense is his phone bill, at $140.

The next court appearance in the case is scheduled for July 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s District Court.

