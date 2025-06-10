Police Investigating D.C. Woman Killed After Crash Involving ATV in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV that occurred Friday night in Oxon Hill. The deceased ATV rider is 31-year-old Trinh Viet Tran of Washington, DC.

On June 6, 2025, at approximately 10:20 pm, officers responded to a collision at Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive where officers located the decedent suffering critical injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed Trinh Tran was riding the ATV southbound along Livingston Road, when for reasons now under investigation, her ATV and a car collided in the intersection. The driver of the car was not injured and remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 25-0030824.

The family setup a GoFundMe with the following message – “My sister has left behind a son and we are doing everything we can to keep him surrounded by love, stability, and comfort in this heartbreaking time but we are all devastated and grieving. Your donation will go directly toward funeral and memorial costs and help and support for her son.”