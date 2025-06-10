Waldorf Resident Wins Two $50,000 Prizes from Bonus Match 5 Drawing

A Lottery player from Waldorf matched all five Bonus Match 5 winning numbers from the May 30 drawing on not just one, but two, tickets. The lucky winner took home two $50,000 prizes, for a total of $100,000.

The longtime player, who chose to remain anonymous, recently visited Maryland Lottery headquarters to celebrate and claim his winning tickets. A self-proclaimed Lottery veteran, he’s been playing faithfully for more than 15 years, purchasing tickets across the state and racking up a long list of wins along the way.

He took the drive to Lottery headquarters on June 4 to claim the first of his two tickets. The night before, he scanned his ticket at the store. He saw he was a winner, and headed home to share the exciting news with his wife. “I kept my cool and left the store right away,” he said.

He returned to headquarters on June 5 to claim the second ticket.

As for how he plans to use his latest windfall, the winner says he’ll be practical. “I’ll get ahead on some bills, and the rest I’ll save for a rainy day.”

The winning tickets were purchased at 7-Eleven at 3370 Middletown Road in Waldorf. For selling the two top-prize tickets, the retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.