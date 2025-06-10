Southern Maryland’s Highly Anticipated River Concert Series Returns for 27th Season, Along with July 4th Firework Display

Southern Maryland’s premier free summer outdoor concerts return for the 27th season as the River Concert Series kicks off on June 27, 2025, from 7-9 p.m. on the Townhouse Green at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM).

The popular, family-friendly music festival, performed by the Chesapeake Orchestra under music director Jeffrey Silberschlag, will be held every Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. (grounds opening at 5 p.m.) from June 27 through July 25.

The 2025 schedule is as follows:

June 27: A Moment for Our Thoughts Music of John Williams, Arthur Honegger, Florent Schmitt, Gabriel Fauré



July 4: A Swingin’ Singin’ 4th With Sara Jones Featuring Sara Jones, jazz vocalist and the music of Morton Gould, Ellington Strings and more! FIREWORKS AFTER THE SHOW!



July 11: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Featuring José Cueto, violin Music selections of Felix Mendelssohn



July 18: Everything Old is New Again Music selections from Ottorino Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances” plus Igor Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella”



July 25: Rhapsody in Blue! Featuring Thomas Pandolfi, piano soloist Music of George Gershwin and Maurice Ravel



The River Concert Series and the appearances of The Chesapeake Orchestra are made possible by the generous contributions of sponsors, individual donations, the Maryland State Arts Council, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. Food and beverages, provided by local vendors, will be available for purchase on location.

Attendees are also welcome to bring their own refreshments, blankets and chairs. Pets are not allowed at the River Concerts. Concerts are FREE of charge and open to the public. The concert series is subject to change. For more information, visit us online at https://www.smcm.edu/river-concert/