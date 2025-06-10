National Fitness Partners Acquires 21 Planet Fitness Clubs Across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Illinois

National Fitness Partners (“NFP” or the “Company”), a leading Planet Fitness franchisee, today announced the acquisition of 21 Planet Fitness locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland and Illinois.

This strategic expansion brings NFP’s total club count to 198 locations across 14 states, and the Company now serves more than 1.5 million members across its portfolio.

The Maryland locations include

5660 The Alameda, Baltimore

5201 Belair Road, Baltimore

2001-2215 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore

100 South Charles Street, Suite 106, Baltimore

2401 Liberty Heights Ave, Ste 2675, Baltimore

6512 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore

23415 Three Notch Road, California

28579 Marlboro Ave, Easton

6655 Crain Highway, La Plata

865 North Solomons Island Rd N, Unit 1, Prince Frederick

558 Governor Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

This acquisition from Pizzazz Fitness strengthens NFP’s presence in its existing East Coast markets, adding six (6) clubs in suburban Philadelphia, 11 clubs across Baltimore and Southern Maryland, and four (4) clubs in the greater Chicago and Rockford markets, marking the Company’s first clubs in Illinois.



“As we celebrate our 20th year as a proud Planet Fitness franchisee later this year, this acquisition marks an exciting step forward in our mission to bring high-quality, affordable fitness to more communities. We look forward to welcoming our newest members and team members into the NFP family,” said Stephen Kindler Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering a welcoming member environment with state-of-the-art equipment and pristine amenities that our members have come to expect and enjoy from Planet Fitness.”

“After years of building strong, community-focused clubs, it’s incredibly rewarding to see them join a trusted partner like NFP,” said Dan Horan, owner of Pizzazz Fitness. “The care that NFP shows to their members and team is rooted in their core values and mirrors our own approach. I’m confident they’ll continue to grow what we’ve started, while ensuring the same supportive experience that allows all fitness levels to grow stronger together.”

NFP is a portfolio company of Argonne Capital Group, LLC (“Argonne”), an Atlanta-based private investment firm.

This transaction represents the fifteenth acquisition for NFP, which was founded in 2016 in partnership with Argonne to acquire 10 Planet Fitness locations in Central Pennsylvania from the Kindler family. The Kindlers have been involved in the fitness industry since 1967 and legacy Planet Fitness franchisees since 2005.



About National Fitness Partners – National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, PA National Fitness Partners owns and operates 198 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, Tennessee and Illinois. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital Group, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Argonne Capital Group – Argonne Capital Group is a closely held private investment firm that specializes in making equity investments in a diverse range of middle market businesses with scalable growth models. Unlike traditional private equity firms that rely on an aggregated investment fund model, Argonne typically capitalizes each transaction independently for ultimate flexibility on the types of transactions and structures it pursues, terms and deal dynamics, hold period, and exit planning. Since it was founded in 2003, Argonne has built a diversified portfolio of companies with more than $1.8 billion in collective sales and more than 15,000 employees. To date, Argonne has invested over $2 billion of equity capital. To learn more, please visit argonnecapital.com.

About Planet Fitness – Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.6 million members and 2,741 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.